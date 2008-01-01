Skip to main content
Private Sector participation and Regulatory Reform in Water Supply

The Southern Mediterranean Experience
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/245713883474
Edouard Pérard
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Pérard, E. (2008), “Private Sector participation and Regulatory Reform in Water Supply: The Southern Mediterranean Experience”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 265, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245713883474.
