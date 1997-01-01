Skip to main content
Private Pensions in OECD Countries

France
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/664831631060
Emmanuel Reynaud
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Reynaud, E. (1997), “Private Pensions in OECD Countries: France”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/664831631060.
