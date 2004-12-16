Private Health Insurance in the Netherlands

- Private health insurance (PHI) is the sole source of primary health coverage for a third of the Netherlands’ population earning above a set income threshold. Social insurance (together with limited public (tax-based financing) is the main source of health coverage for the majority of the population. Most socially insured also purchase supplementary private health coverage. All citizens are eligible for a system of coverage for long-term care and care for the chronically ill. Thus, in the Netherlands, the source of health financing is determined according to the category of health risk, type of illness, as well as income level. Decisions have been made allocating the cost of more expensive long-term care and coverage of high-risk individuals and persons earning below a set level, to social or public insurance, or to PHI subsidised by a broader pool.
- From an equity perspective, the Dutch public/private financing mix appears to do well, although challenges remain. There appear to be ...