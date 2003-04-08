Investment in health is a strategically important and often underestimated component of economic development. This study sets out a systematic approach to improving health in poor countries. For emerging countries, substantially improved health outcomes are a prerequisite to breaking out of the poverty cycle. This book on poverty and health, jointly published by the OECD and WHO, sets out the essential components of a broad-scope “pro-poor” health approach for action within the health system and beyond it. It is for development practitioners in the area of health issues.
Poverty and Health
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Abstract
