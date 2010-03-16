Policy Measures Addressing Agri-environmental Issues

This report focuses on the developments in the overall range of policies addressing environmental issues in agriculture in OECD countries in the past decade (since the mid 1990s). It is undertaken from the perspective of the environmental objectives pursued by the policies and from the perspective of the policy measures used. OECD countries use different mixes of policy instruments to achieve their various environmental objectives where markets for externalities and public goods are missing. The policy instruments applied are the reflection of the overall policy approach to the sector; the specific environmental issues and their perceived linkage to agriculture activities; the nature of property rights related to the use of natural resources (land, water); and societal concerns related to environmental issues.