Policies to support teachers’ continuing professional learning

A conceptual framework and mapping of OECD data
https://doi.org/10.1787/247b7c4d-en
Luka Boeskens, Deborah Nusche, Makito Yurita
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boeskens, L., D. Nusche and M. Yurita (2020), “Policies to support teachers’ continuing professional learning: A conceptual framework and mapping of OECD data”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 235, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/247b7c4d-en.
