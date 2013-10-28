This paper explores the development of the bioplastics sector and its role in national bioeconomy strategies. It finds that bioplastics are at a disadvantage compared to some other biobased products, notably biofuels, that often benefit from preferential treatment. It also notes that greater efforts are needed at the international level as regards standards to avoid creating barriers to international trade in bio-based products.
Policies for Bioplastics in the Context of a Bioeconomy
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper15 April 2024
-
-
25 May 2023
-
Working paper2 March 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
21 September 2022