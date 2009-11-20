Skip to main content
PIAAC Reading Component: A Conceptual Framework

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220367414132
Authors
John P. Sabatini, Kelly M. Bruce
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sabatini, J. and K. Bruce (2009), “PIAAC Reading Component: A Conceptual Framework”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220367414132.
