Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Pharmaceutical Pricing Policies in a Global Market

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044159-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Health Policy Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Türkçe

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Pharmaceutical Pricing Policies in a Global Market, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044159-en.
Go to top