Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies in Slovakia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244264621247
Authors
Zoltán Kaló, Elizabeth Docteur, Pierre Moïse
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kaló, Z., E. Docteur and P. Moïse (2008), “Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies in Slovakia”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244264621247.
Go to top