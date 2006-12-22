Skip to main content
Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies in Canada

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/346071162287
Authors
Valérie Paris, Elizabeth Docteur
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Paris, V. and E. Docteur (2006), “Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies in Canada”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/346071162287.
