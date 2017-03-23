There are more than 200 shipbuilding and repair companies in Portugal, most of them small- to medium-sized firms engaging mainly in ship repair and maintenance. Some are very small facilities, with minimal activity, focused on local clients, predominantly in repair work. The Portuguese government considered that the shipbuilding industry in Portugal is limited to around five yards with the infrastructure and conditions to compete on the global market in commercial construction.
Peer review of the Portuguese shipbuilding and repair industry
Reviews of Shipbuilding Economies