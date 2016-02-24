Peer review of the Japanese shipbuilding industry

Japan is the third largest shipbuilding economy in the world. There are currently over 1 000 shipyards in Japan. Some of these yards are privately owned (i.e. unlisted) individual enterprises, while others form part of larger private or public (listed) companies that operate multiple yards. Japan’s shipbuilders exist within a wider maritime cluster that provides crucial upstream and downstream products and services. Internationally, shipyards are increasingly operating as final assembly facilities, with 50-70% (and sometimes more) of the value added coming from external subcontractors and suppliers. Similarly in Japan, the marine equipment sector is an important part of the maritime cluster, as is the research, development and design sector. In addition, shipbuilding also generates activity related to skill development and training, regulatory compliance, and international marketing and information exchange.