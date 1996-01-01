This document was prepared by Mr Peter Davies, consultant, in collaboration with the Secretariat. The main conclusions are that: Copyright is the right regime for software protection on the information superhighway. Exclusive reproduction rights should remain with the copyright holder. Content owners will place their goods on the superhighway and decide for themselves about price, payment and the risk of piracy. Schemes for electronic payment for the use of services on the superhighway are being tried. For many people, the traditional means of payment will suffice for some time.
Payments for Goods and Services on the Information Superhighway
Reproduction Rights and Remuneration in the Electronic Marketplace
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Report15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper13 September 2023
-
6 July 2023
-
Working paper24 October 2022