Payments for Goods and Services on the Information Superhighway

This document was prepared by Mr Peter Davies, consultant, in collaboration with the Secretariat. The main conclusions are that: Copyright is the right regime for software protection on the information superhighway. Exclusive reproduction rights should remain with the copyright holder. Content owners will place their goods on the superhighway and decide for themselves about price, payment and the risk of piracy. Schemes for electronic payment for the use of services on the superhighway are being tried. For many people, the traditional means of payment will suffice for some time.