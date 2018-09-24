Skip to main content
Patterns of firm level productivity in Ireland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a04730d-en
Authors
Javier Papa, Luke Rehill, Brendan O’Connor
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Papa, J., L. Rehill and B. O’Connor (2018), “Patterns of firm level productivity in Ireland”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a04730d-en.
