Paid Parental Leave

Lessons from OECD Countries and Selected U.S. States
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqgvqqb4vb-en
Authors
Willem Adema, Chris Clarke, Valérie Frey
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adema, W., C. Clarke and V. Frey (2015), “Paid Parental Leave: Lessons from OECD Countries and Selected U.S. States”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 172, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqgvqqb4vb-en.
