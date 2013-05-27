Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Open Government Data

Towards Empirical Analysis of Open Government Data Initiatives
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj4f03s7-en
Authors
Barbara Ubaldi
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ubaldi, B. (2013), “Open Government Data: Towards Empirical Analysis of Open Government Data Initiatives”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj4f03s7-en.
Go to top