OECD Skills Strategy Diagnostic Report: Norway 2014

Skills are central to Norway’s future prosperity and the well-being of its people. This diagnostic report identifies 12 skills challenges for Norway which were distilled from a series of interactive diagnostic workshops held in the course of 2013 with a wide range of stakeholders in Oslo, Buskerud County and Nordland County.

The OECD Skills Strategy Diagnostic Report: Norway draws upon a wide range of OECD comparative data and analysis to illustrate each skills challenge and offers insights from the experience of other countries in tackling similar skills challenges. The first nine skills challenges refer to specific outcomes across the three pillars of developing, activating and using skills. The last three skills challenges refer to the “enabling” conditions which strengthen the overall skills system.