OECD Reviews of School Resources: Portugal 2018

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264308411-en
Authors
David Liebowitz, Pablo González, Edith Hooge, Gonçalo Lima
Tags
OECD Reviews of School Resources
Cite this content as:

Liebowitz, D. et al. (2018), OECD Reviews of School Resources: Portugal 2018, OECD Reviews of School Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264308411-en.
