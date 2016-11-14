Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of School Resources: Denmark 2016

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262430-en
Deborah Nusche, Thomas Radinger, Torberg Falch, Bruce Shaw
OECD Reviews of School Resources
Nusche, D. et al. (2016), OECD Reviews of School Resources: Denmark 2016, OECD Reviews of School Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262430-en.
