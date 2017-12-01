This country review report for Chile provides, from an international perspective, an independent analysis of major issues facing the use of school resources in Chile, current policy initiatives, and possible future approaches. The report serves three purposes: i) to provide insights and advice to Chilean education authorities; ii) to help other countries understand the Chilean approach to the use of school resources; and iii) to provide input for the comparative analysis of the OECD School Resources Review. The analysis in the report focusses on the following areas: i) the funding of school education (including planning, distribution, incentives and monitoring); ii) equity resourcing policies targeted at specific groups of students; iii) school organisation and the operation of schools; and iv) the teaching profession.
OECD Reviews of School Resources: Chile 2017
Report
OECD Reviews of School Resources
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 December 2019
-
6 December 2018
-
Report22 October 2018
-
18 July 2018
-
26 June 2017
-
22 November 2016
-
14 November 2016
-
19 October 2016
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024