Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Reviews of School Resources: Colombia 2018

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264303751-en
Authors
Thomas Radinger, Alfonso Echazarra, Gabriela Guerrero, Juan Pablo Valenzuela
Tags
OECD Reviews of School Resources
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Radinger, T. et al. (2018), OECD Reviews of School Resources: Colombia 2018, OECD Reviews of School Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264303751-en.
Go to top