Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Reviews of School Resources: Flemish Community of Belgium 2015

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247598-en
Authors
Deborah Nusche, Gary Miron, Paulo Santiago, Richard Teese
Tags
OECD Reviews of School Resources
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nusche, D. et al. (2015), OECD Reviews of School Resources: Flemish Community of Belgium 2015, OECD Reviews of School Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247598-en.
Go to top