OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Russia 2005

This review of regulatory reform in Russia covers the overall economic context for regulatory reform, the government’s capacity to manage regulatory reform, competition policy and enforcement, and market openness. The review also examines specifically the regulatory framework in the electricity and railway sectors. The analysis in this review assesses Russia against a number of OECD instruments. At the same time, the review has been adjusted to take into account the specific regulatory challenges faced by the Russian authorities, as well as administrative re-organisation required.

The review contains comprehensive and detailed policy recommendations that will assist the Russian authorities in structuring and implementing regulatory reforms in order to boost economic growth, job creation, innovation and investment. The review will also help the authorities develop a more comprehensive approach in order to produce results more quickly.