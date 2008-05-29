Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Brazil 2008

Strengthening Governance for Growth
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042940-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Brazil 2008: Strengthening Governance for Growth, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042940-en.
