OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Slovenia 2001

OECD's 2001 review of Slovenia's agricultural policies. It finds that successful macroeconomic recovery and major progress towards international integration marked Slovenia’s first decade of independence. This should have a positive impact on the domestic agro-food sector, prompting the shift of human and financial resources into more competitive areas and driving down production costs. With EU membership fast approaching and commitments to WTO and CEFTA to be upheld, Slovenia needs to limit price-distorting policies in the agro-food sector and to focus on structural adjustment, especially to reduce farm fragmentation, enlarge the commercially viable farm sector, and restructure and modernise the food industry. Given the high importance of rural areas in Slovenia, an effective rural diversification strategy targeted to generate off-farm incomes for rural people is vital to support the progress towards a more market-oriented agriculture. The Review analyses developments since Slovenia gained independence in 1991. It evaluates key structural issues, examines emerging policy developments and provides detailed estimates of support to agriculture, using the OECD’s Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSEs/CSEs). For those involved in central and eastern European agriculture and agro-food policies, markets and trade, the Review offers unique information and analysis. Policy makers, businesses and researchers will find it an indispensable reference for years to come.