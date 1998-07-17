OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Russian Federation 1998

The dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 marked the beginning of a long and laborious transition to a market-oriented economy in Russia. While significant progress has been made in liberalising the economy, difficulties remain in the agro-food sector. Russia has enormous economic potential and the agricultural economy will continue to form a significant part of Russia's economic and social structure well into the 21st century. But to fulfill this potential, Russia needs to facilitate the development and implementation of effective market mechanisms and to eliminate the structural barriers that are impeding the emergence of a strong and competitive agro-food sector. This study is one of the most comprehensive analyses and assessments of developments in Russia's agricultural policies since the onset of reform, drawing on the OECD's well-established method of calculating support from agricultural policies using Producer and Consumer Subsidy Equivalents.