OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Romania 2000

This study of Romania’s agricultural policies analyses developments from the dramatic events of December 1989 to the present day preparations for accession to the European Union. The Review evaluates key structural issues and examines emerging policy developments in agricultural reform. It includes detailed estimates of support to agriculture, using the OECD’s Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSEs/CSEs). A special assessment measures the environmental performance of Romanian agriculture, including the nitrogen balance, against OECD-developed environmental indicators. The report concludes that a key priority for Romania is to remove constraints that impede the flow of labour from agriculture into activities with a higher value-added. Increasing the economic efficiency of the food chain as a whole is essential to enhance Romania’s competitiveness and improve the terms of trade for agricultural producers during the run-up to its EU accession and thereafter.