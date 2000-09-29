This study of Romania’s agricultural policies analyses developments from the dramatic events of December 1989 to the present day preparations for accession to the European Union. The Review evaluates key structural issues and examines emerging policy developments in agricultural reform. It includes detailed estimates of support to agriculture, using the OECD’s Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSEs/CSEs). A special assessment measures the environmental performance of Romanian agriculture, including the nitrogen balance, against OECD-developed environmental indicators. The report concludes that a key priority for Romania is to remove constraints that impede the flow of labour from agriculture into activities with a higher value-added. Increasing the economic efficiency of the food chain as a whole is essential to enhance Romania’s competitiveness and improve the terms of trade for agricultural producers during the run-up to its EU accession and thereafter.
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Romania 2000
Report
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2015
-
27 March 2015
-
29 April 2013
-
19 October 2012
-
29 June 2010
-
18 February 2008
-
19 April 2006
-
14 November 2005
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024