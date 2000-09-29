Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Romania 2000

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264187825-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Romania 2000, OECD Review of Agricultural Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264187825-en.
Go to top