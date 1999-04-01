OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Korea 1999

For political, strategic and cultural reasons, agriculture has a particular significance in Korea. How have agricultural policies evolved in Korea in the last two decades? What are the effects of the 1997 crisis on the agricultural sector and on agricultural policy implementation?

Drawing on the well-established OECD method of calculating support from agricultural policies using Producer and Consumer Subsidy Equivalents, this study is one of the most comprehensive analyses and assessments of rapidly evolving developments in Korean agriculture.