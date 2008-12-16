OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Turkey 2008

This edition of OECD's periodic review of Turkey's environmental policy finds that Turkey has achieved consolidation of environmental progress and its environmental legislation is increasingly incorporating the EU environmental aquis. But pollution, energy, and resource intensities still need to be reduced and environmentally related health problems need to be addressed. This review systematically looks at air, water, nature and biodiversity, the environmental-economic interface, the environmental-social interface, and international co-operation, making 45 specific recommendations.