This edition of OECD's periodic review of Turkey's environmental policy finds that Turkey has achieved consolidation of environmental progress and its environmental legislation is increasingly incorporating the EU environmental aquis. But pollution, energy, and resource intensities still need to be reduced and environmentally related health problems need to be addressed. This review systematically looks at air, water, nature and biodiversity, the environmental-economic interface, the environmental-social interface, and international co-operation, making 45 specific recommendations.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Turkey 2008
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper12 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023