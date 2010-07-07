The OECD Employment Outlook 2010 is OECD’s annual report on employment and labour markets in the OECD area and beyond. Opening with an editorial which analyses the immediate policy challenges and provides advice for OECD governments, and a first chapter that sets out the facts and figures related to recent employment developments and sets them in the broader economic context, this volume goes on to provide analysis in three specific policy areas: the jobs impact and policy response in emerging economies, institutional and policy determinants of labour market flows, and the quality of part-time work. The volume closes with a statistical annex which provides the latest available employment data. This book includes StatLinks, URLs under each graph and table linking to spreadsheets showing the underlying data.
OECD Employment Outlook 2010
Moving beyond the Jobs Crisis
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021
-
2 September 2020