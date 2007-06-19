As ageing populations put more downward pressure on economic growth in the coming decades, it is essential that OECD countries improve labour market performance. This edition of OECD's annual report on labour markets brings the reader not only detailed information on recent labour market developments, but also in-depth analysis of the effects of various policy measures and prospects through 2007. The analysis includes coverage of labour markets in OECD Countries as well as in Brazil, China, India and Russia; labour market policies and productivity; the vulnerability of OECD workers in the global economy, and the employment effect of financing social protection. This book includes StatLinks, URLs which link statistical tables and graphs to Excel spreadsheets on the internet.
OECD Employment Outlook 2007
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021
-
2 September 2020