OECD Employment Outlook 2007

As ageing populations put more downward pressure on economic growth in the coming decades, it is essential that OECD countries improve labour market performance. This edition of OECD's annual report on labour markets brings the reader not only detailed information on recent labour market developments, but also in-depth analysis of the effects of various policy measures and prospects through 2007. The analysis includes coverage of labour markets in OECD Countries as well as in Brazil, China, India and Russia; labour market policies and productivity; the vulnerability of OECD workers in the global economy, and the employment effect of financing social protection. This book includes StatLinks, URLs which link statistical tables and graphs to Excel spreadsheets on the internet.