OECD Employment Outlook 2006

As ageing populations put more downward pressure on economic growth in the coming decades, it is essential that OECD countries improve labour market performance. This edition of OECD's annual report on labour markets brings the reader not only detailed information on recent labour market developments, but also in-depth analysis of the effects of various policy measures and prospects through 2007. The analysis includes coverage of the impact of welfare systems; labour market programmes; wage-setting and taxes; product market regulations; and policies targeting specific groups including women, youth, immigrants, and prime-age workers. It examines policy interactions and complementarities and re-assesses OECD's 1994 Jobs Strategy in the light of recent developments. This book includes StatLinks, URLs which link statistical tables and graphs to Excel spreadsheets on the internet.