Output and employment are growing at a reasonable clip and unemployment, while still unacceptably high, is declining in many OECD countries. However, policies to durably reduce unemployment and promote job creation remain crucial. This edition of the OECD Employment Outlook includes chapters on regional disparities in labour markets, employment in the service economy, unemployment benefits eligibility criteria, and the renaissance in self-employment. A Statistical Annex is provided.
OECD Employment Outlook 2000
June
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
