In addition to an overall analysis of labour market trends and short-term forecasts, this fourteenth edition of the OECD Employment Outlook includes chapters covering making work pay, earnings inequality, youth and the labour market, and job turnover. The extensive statistical annex provides the latest employment data.
OECD Employment Outlook 1996
July
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Abstract
