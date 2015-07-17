This 2015 OECD Economic Survey of South Africa examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. Special chapters cover infrastructure and business regulation; tax policy and inclusive growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa 2015
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa
