OECD's periodic review of South Africa's economy. This edition features chapters covering moving beyond the crisis and finding a sustainable growth path, strengthening the macroeconomic policy framework, and closing the labour utilisation gap.
OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa
Abstract
