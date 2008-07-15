OECD's first review of South Africa's economy. After a general overview of recent economic developments and programmes, this survey examines key challenges including reforming goods and services markets and realising South Africa's employment potential. This publication includes StatLinks, URLs linking to Excel® spreadsheet versions of tables and graphs.
OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa
Abstract
