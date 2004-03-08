In this 2004 survey of the Norwegian economy, OECD examines measures needed to sustain it currently strong economic performance. Because of pressures caused by an ageing population and maturing system, growth will have to depend on increases in productivity and employment. OECD calls for a comprehensive program of reforms in labour and product markets.
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway
Abstract
