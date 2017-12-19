OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2018

Norway has high levels of GDP per capita and inclusiveness, helped by business dynamism, sound petroleum-wealth management and comprehensive welfare and public services. Retaining these successful outcomes will require the business sector to diversify and successfully exploit opportunities from globalisation and technological change, while continuing to contribute to inclusiveness. This is the theme of Chapter 1 of this Survey. In general the policy environment is business-friendly and adjustment from a “4%” to a “3%” fiscal rule has demonstrated continued good macroeconomic management. However, the house-price correction currently underway poses challenges. Also there is scope to strengthen Norway’s business environment, including through attention to competition and business insolvency, reduced state-stakes and encouragement of new “disruptive” businesses.

Norway’s economy would benefit from improving value for money in public spending. This would create room for lowering taxes, including those that most strongly impact businesses. There is a tendency for high-cost options in policies and inertia in reform. Chapter 2 of this Survey focuses on transport infrastructure investment. Such investment can widen economic opportunities for business and increase welfare for households. However, realising these returns requires that transport-infrastructure investment is well chosen and implemented efficiently.

SPECIAL FEATURES: BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT; TRANSPORT INFRASTRUTURE