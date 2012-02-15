OECD's 2012 Economic Survey of Norway examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects, and includes more detailed analyses of value for money in public spending and capital tax reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2012
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway
Abstract
