The OECD's periodic review of Norway's economy. It finds that Norway has seen several years of strong growth and very low unemployment, but that it will not be untouched by the current slowdown. The survey examines three key economic challenges: policies for a soft landing, the labour market and immigration, and making the best of Norwegian schools.
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway
Abstract
