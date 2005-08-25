OECD e-Government Studies: Norway 2005

This review is the first study that undertakes an in-depth analysis of e-government in Norway from a whole-of-government perspective. It looks at the progress to date and the remaining challenges the Norwegian government faces in implementing e-government and provides a detailed analysis of the e-government policy cycle, focusing on the role of the central state as a policy actor. The report also provides proposals for action to improve the delivery of electronic services to citizens, to understand public demand for online services and participation in government, to develop frameworks for monitoring and evaluation of e-government, to respond to agencies’ demands for more central guidance, and to improve co-ordination.