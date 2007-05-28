OECD e-Government Studies: Netherlands 2007

Rather than pursuing e-government as an end in itself, the Netherlands is seeking to use ICT tools to reduce administrative burdens and improve service delivery. Internationally, the Netherlands is at the forefront of administrative burden reduction, which is a major political priority and an important justification for e-government development. This volume examines questions such as whether the goal of reducing administrative burdens is sufficient in itself for e-government to transform public administrations. Further, how can the public sector build partnerships across levels of government to deliver ICT-enabled end-to-end services that simplify the relationship with citizens and businesses? This report is in English only. However, a French translation of the Assessment and Proposals for Action has been included in this volume.