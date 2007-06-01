OECD e-Government Studies: Hungary 2007

E-Government in Hungary has been driven by the overarching national goal to integrate Hungary in the European Union. Strong political leadership has lead to results in a short space of time, including the online availability of 20 core e-government services benchmarked by the EU, as well as other transactional services. The review draws several important lessons from the Hungarian experience: Hungary has moved forward by adopting international good practices, rather than re-inventing the wheel. In order to continue progress, however, Hungary needs to focus on the bigger picture which means using e-government to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the public sector, i.e. better government, not more government. This review also identifies the challenges that Hungary will face in order to meet these new objectives.