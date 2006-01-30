This book presents a systematic overview of the development of and challenges facing e-government in Denmark. It includes an examination of the context and structure within which e-government operates; the case for e-government, and external barriers to e-government. It then examines planning and leadership issues, organisational change, common frameworks and collaboration, user focus, and monitoring and evaluation. Two case studies and six annexes supplement the main report.
OECD e-Government Studies: Denmark 2006
Report
OECD e-Government Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 June 2013
-
21 March 2013
-
22 November 2010
-
2 October 2009
-
4 November 2008
-
1 June 2007
-
30 May 2007
-
28 May 2007
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 January 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023