This study examines the Spanish Information Society strategy plan Avanza 2. Upon request from Spain, focus has been on two selected perspectives corresponding to overall objectives of the Plan Avanza 2: Improving the communication infrastructures and achieving a paperless administration. The e-government section on a paperless administration is grounded in the two areas of e-taxation and e-justice. Thus the study is not a comprehensive review of Plan Avanza 2 – only of selected parts.
Reaping the Benefits of ICTs in Spain
Strategic Study on Communication Infrastructure and Paperless Administration
Report
OECD e-Government Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 March 2013
-
22 November 2010
-
2 October 2009
-
4 November 2008
-
1 June 2007
-
30 May 2007
-
28 May 2007
-
30 January 2006
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023