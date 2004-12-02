Measuring Atypical Jobs

Over the past years, non-standard, flexible employment contracts have gained in importance in many OECD countries. This has made it difficult for statisticians to apply standard classifications of working arrangements to measure and analyse labour market developments. This paper presents a new classification of atypical working arrangements, developed by Istat, the Italian Statistical Institute. The paper also uses this classification to quantify the level of atypical jobs and their development between 1996 and 2002 ...