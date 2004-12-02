Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring Atypical Jobs

Levels and Changes
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/304848747482
Authors
Leonello Tronti, Francesca Ceccato, Eleonora Cimino
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Tronti, L., F. Ceccato and E. Cimino (2004), “Measuring Atypical Jobs: Levels and Changes”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2004/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/304848747482.
Go to top