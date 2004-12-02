Over the past years, non-standard, flexible employment contracts have gained in importance in many OECD countries. This has made it difficult for statisticians to apply standard classifications of working arrangements to measure and analyse labour market developments. This paper presents a new classification of atypical working arrangements, developed by Istat, the Italian Statistical Institute. The paper also uses this classification to quantify the level of atypical jobs and their development between 1996 and 2002 ...
Measuring Atypical Jobs
Levels and Changes
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021
-
2 September 2020