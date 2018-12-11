Skip to main content
OECD 2017 OURdata Index

Methodology and results
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2807d3c8-en
Guillaume Lafortune, Barbara Ubaldi
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Lafortune, G. and B. Ubaldi (2018), “OECD 2017 OURdata Index: Methodology and results”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2807d3c8-en.
