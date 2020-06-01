Nuclear power and the cost-effective decarbonisation of electricity systems

The NEA encourages governments to take advantage of the post‑COVID‑19 economic recovery to accelerate the energy transition towards meeting climate objectives. Post‑pandemic recovery plans to reconcile climate objectives with economic goals need to put system costs at the heart of energy policy. Nuclear energy projects achieve deep decarbonisation with optimal use of land and mineral resources. Moving to a carbon neutral electricity system without nuclear power would significantly increase system costs and threaten security of supply. Achieving cost‑effective decarbonisation requires structural reform of the electricity market.